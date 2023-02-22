Firefighters across the Ozarks receive vital training in gas tank rollovers

REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) - Firefighters across the Ozarks are ensuring the best way to protect you if a gas tanker crashes and flips.

The state-funded training happened in Republic. Captain Lynn Morgan with the Republic Fire Department said this training prevents gas and hazardous waste from spreading.

“When you get one rolled out here on the streets, you take a chance of the gasoline going into ditches, getting into the sewer system and the water systems,” said Cpt. Morgan.

The training includes drilling holes to pump the fuel out. Then, patching and plugging holes. Also, make sure hazardous material doesn’t spread.

Cpt. Morgan said this happens more than you think, especially with a terminal in the town that loads gas.

“In the past, we’ve had two incidents, one where a trailer came unhooked, and it was leaking fuel, and we had one turned over in the ditch out here,” said Cpt. Morgan.

Firefighters said this free training really helps rural and volunteer fire departments because it could eat up their budget. Lt. Susan Velier, with the Logan-Rogersville Fire Protection District, said classes are needed to keep first responders sharp.

“We’re constantly going into classes,” said Lt. Velier. “We’re constantly learning because everything changes, and so we just have to keep learning to know our job.”

Lt. Velier said the training is important because if done wrong, gas or another material could get into the water supply.

“You don’t know what kind of materials it’s carrying. It could be really hazardous,” said Lt. Velier.

Cpt. Morgan wants everyone on board.

“Very important, we got a lot of new people on our staff, and they really need to get the training, how to handle the situation,” said Cpt. Morgan.

Firefighters said, is you see one of these rolled over, get as far away as possible. Then call 911.

