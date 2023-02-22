Friends mourn the passing of Springfield music legend Tom Whitlock

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Springfield native known for some big hits in the 80′s lost his battle with Alzheimer’s last week.

Tom Whitlock co-wrote the hits, ‘Danger Zone’ and ‘Take My Breath Away’ both featured in the original “Top Gun” movie.

The Drury and Glendale high alumn moved out to California in the early 80s and gained success with what his friends call an uncanny musical ability. Local music legend Michael “Supe” Granda with the Ozark Mountain Daredevils says that even after winning an Academy Award and a Golden Globe, Whitlock never changed.

“When he won the Academy Award after he won the Oscar, he was the same guy,” said Granda. “I mean, he didn’t go Hollywood, he just didn’t start dating Julia Roberts, you know, he was the same guy. "

Whitlock was a musician at heart, Granda says Whitlock was one of the best drummers he ever worked with, comparing their work to bandmates from the legendary band “The Who.”

“He was Keith Moon, and I was Entwistle,” said Granda. “I enjoyed while the spotlight was shining on those knuckleheads up front. I was hanging out in the back with Tom Whitlock, and we were just laying down some very serious grooves.”

Whitlock met his writing partner Giorgio Moroder, with whom he wrote songs like “Danger Zone” and “Take my breath away” through his passion of working on classic foreign cars.

“They work on Georgio’s sports cars together, and then that kind of parlayed into them working together,” said Granda. “Then Giorgio asked him to write some lyrics for some music he had written. And so from his love of foreign cars, he parlayed that into an Academy Award-winning songwriting career.”

That relationship turned into fame and fortune in films like “Top Gun”.

Granda says after all the fame and glory, they would reminisce about their time right here in the Ozarks.

“He and I would get together and just, and it was just like to Springfield guys hanging out,” said Granda. “He was a great guy. Before he won the Oscar, and he was a great guy, after he won the Oscar.”

Whitlock was battling Alzheimer’s, and when the time came, Granda says he’s just glad his friend is no longer in pain.

