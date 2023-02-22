Judge sentences man for leaving scene of deadly crash in Laclede County

LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) - A judge sentenced a man for leaving the scene of a deadly crash in September in Laclede County.

Robert Nyman pleaded guilty to leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death in the case of Hope Arnold’s death.

Investigators say police responded in late September to a report of human remains outside Lebanon on old Route 66. Investigators say Arnold’s remains were decomposed, showing she had been there for some time. Her mother, Michele Deckard, says she heard about the crash but did not think anything of it because Hope and Nyman were supposed to be heading to Camdenton.

Investigators say on September 9, police responded to a rollover crash in the 33000 block of Route 66. Callers said a man could be seen picking up a bleeding woman and putting her in a white Chevrolet. The vehicle involved in the crash was a Pontiac. Fire engulfed the vehicle when officers arrived. Officers could not identify anyone in the car.

