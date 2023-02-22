Multistate Trust hosts public meeting on the former Kerr-McGee facility contamination investigation

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Multistate Trust and the Missouri Department of Natural Resources will hold a public meeting Wednesday about the former Tronox/Kerr McGee facility contamination investigation.

For 100 years, the 68-acre area served as a railroad company. In 1907 the company Kerr- McGee began using creosote to treat the railroad ties. This lead to contamination of the soil and water. Kerr- McGee was decommissioned in 2004 and transferred to a spin-off company called Tronox, which later filed for bankruptcy. As part of the settlement, Multistate trust was established to investigate and clean up the facility. Since the facility is near residential neighborhoods, Multistate Trust prioritizes off-site contamination. Residents will learn about the contaminants and the investigation of the area.

“Groundwater corrective actions involve extracting contaminated groundwater and recovering creosote,” said Tasha Lewis, Program Director for the Multistate Trust. “That contaminated groundwater is run through an oil water separator system and the wastewater treatment facility is here on site. And that water is then discharged under permit to the sanitary sewer.”

At Wednesday’s meeting, residents will be updated on the investigation and plans for the future. According to a press release from Multistate Trust the company plans to

• Collect additional surface soil samples from residential yards

• Evaluate residential sewer laterals and replace damaged laterals

• Collect groundwater samples from City public supply wells

• Collect information to develop a revised management plan for the Golden Hills Detention Basin

“We really want to update everyone with the work that we have been completing between 2019 and 2022,” said Lewis. “Then really speak to the work that we are intending on performing this year.”

At Wednesday’s meeting, Multistate Trust will not cover personal injury or property claims. The meeting will take place February 22, 2023, 6:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. at American Legion Post 676 2350 N. Clifton Ave. Food will be provided 5:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

