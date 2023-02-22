News 4 Investigates: Man violated house arrest 51 times before severe crash Downtown, records show

Man violated house arrest 51 times before severe crash Downtown, records show
Man violated house arrest 51 times before severe crash Downtown, records show
By KMOV Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 6:22 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Daniel Riley, 21, ran a yield sign in downtown St. Louis on Saturday, striking and critically injuring a teenage girl. News 4 Investigates looked into Riley’s background and found 51 bond violations and that he never had a driver’s license.

Riley was out on bond, accused of being armed and stealing a gun in August 2020.

That case was supposed to go to trial in January this year, but we learned from sources that the St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office wasn’t ready. They had to dismiss the case and refile it the same day.

The judge put Riley on house arrest with a GPS tracker.

Court records show he violated that 51 times. Those violations ranged from not charging the tracker, to being out of the house when he wasn’t supposed to.

In records obtained by News 4, you can see maps showing him moving around St. Louis.

News 4 learned that the GPS monitoring was done by a private company that works with the court. They report every violation, and that gets put in the court record. A notice is also sent to prosecutors.

According to a statement from St. Louis Circuit Courts, “notice is not emailed to judges.”

Meaning it was up to the Circuit Attorney’s Office to do something. To date, the Circuit Attorney’s Office has never filed a motion to revoke Riley’s bond.

Records filed today show that Riley claims he’s been working in home health care for four months, making $15 an hour.

News 4 is going to keep asking the Circuit Attorney’s Office why they never filed to have Riley’s bond taken away and what they’re doing to make sure people who don’t follow the conditions of their bond are held accountable.

The Circuit Attorney’s Office sent the following statement to News 4 for this story:

A young girl’s life was tragically changed because of the inexcusable behavior of a young man. Our hearts go out to the victim and her family for this unspeakable tragedy that will undoubtedly have a lasting impact not only on her, but her family and loved ones. It’s unfortunate that there are those who choose to twist the facts to take advantage of this situation for their own selfish motives. This is not the time for finger pointing, it’s time to support this family, and ensure that justice is served.

St. Louis Circuit Attorney's Office

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Janae Edmondson suffered critical injuries after getting hit by a car that resulted in the...
Teen volleyball player loses both legs after getting hit by car
Michele Chavdrov
Endangered person advisory for missing Strafford woman
While we have good wind shear, there is very low instability. Thus, the main severe threat...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Severe weather possible today
Alexander Cantrell-King faces a murder charge in the death of Eric Cantrell, 56.
Edwards, Mo., man charged with shooting death of family member in Camden County, Mo.
City council will meet tonight, and one of the items on the agenda is if the city will move...
Springfield City Council deciding future of Hotel of Terror in downtown Springfield

Latest News

While we have good wind shear, there is very low instability. Thus, the main severe threat...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Severe weather possible today
Severe weather possible today
Missouri legislature seek to help first responders get mental health help
Missouri bills could add mental health resources for first responders
Multistate Trust and the Missouri Department of Natural Resources will hold a public meeting...
Multistate Trust hosts public meeting on the former Kerr-McGee facility contamination investigation
The $15.5 million also includes renovations to historic City Hall, Public Works improvements...
New animal shelter, renovation of historic City Hall among bond projects being considered by Springfield City Council