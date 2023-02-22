Police arrest 1 in shooting in Branson, Mo.

(ky3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 2:58 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a shooting involving two roommates in Branson.

Eric Michael Broehme faces domestic assault and armed criminal action charges.

Officers responded Tuesday to the area of Aaron Way for a report of a person shot. They found the victim shot in the abdomen. Emergency crews transported the victim to a hospital.

Investigators say the two argued about an eviction.

