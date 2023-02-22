Riders left swinging on ride at state fair in high winds: ‘Oh my God’

Video reportedly shows riders in Florida left swinging on a ride at a state fair during high winds. (Source: Brandi Freymuller/LOCAL NEWS X/TMX)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 8:44 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAMPA, Fla. (Gray News/TMX) - A ride at a state fair in Florida reportedly got stuck in high winds last week.

Patrons at the Florida State Fair reported being stuck on a ride called the Enterprise. The ride looks similar to a Ferris wheel that features individual gondolas.

A witness reportedly shared a video showing some of the attached gondolas flipping in the air as the wheel was appearing not to move, leaving some riders hanging completely upside down.

“Oh my God, oh my God,” an onlooker could be heard saying in the video. “She [one of the riders] is trembling.”

According to reports, some of the riders were left bruised in the incident as crews stopped the ride.

The Florida State Fair is an annual event that is held at the Florida State Fairgrounds.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

Officers responded to the crash around 8 a.m. near Battlefield and West Bypass.
Police identify motorcyclist killed in Monday morning crash in Springfield
Police say a bicyclist injured in a crash involving another vehicle in Springfield died.
Bicyclist dies from injuries after being struck by vehicle in Springfield, Mo.
Greene County death investigation
Greene County authorities rule death at home in southwest Springfield as natural causes
Kyle Burnett, 19, disappeared on Monday morning. Witnesses reported seeing him walking south...
FOUND SAFE: Police locate at-risk teenager from Nixa, Mo.
Faith Luckey, 11, disappeared from an area on West Lombard Street on February 3.
Police say missing Springfield girl has been found safe; man in custody

Latest News

A Wisconsin animal shelter says a dog that was found left outside in freezing temperatures has...
Dog found abandoned outside shelter in freezing temperatures gets adopted
Vladimir Putin never gave the speech in 2022, as his troops rolled into Ukraine and suffered...
Putin raises tension on Ukraine, suspends START nuclear pact
As the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department finalizes its plans for Officer Jim Muhlbauer’s...
Muhlbauer family thankful for community support after officer’s death
Riders left swinging on state fair ride in high winds