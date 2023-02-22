SPONSORED The Place: Behind the choreography of Hamilton

By Alyssa Kelly
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 4:33 PM CST
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Be in the room where it happens tonight at Juanita K. Hammons Hall. We’re talking with Desmond Nunn, dance supervisor of Hamilton, about this phenomenon and how the choreography helps folks understand the story even if they can’t understand the words.

