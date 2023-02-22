What’s Going Around: Drink more water

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Water makes up 70 percent of Earth and 60 percent of our bodies and, yet, we often forget how important it is for our health.

“Most of the time people think they’re drinking plenty of water, maybe they’re carrying a water bottle around but are you truly drinking that water,” said Cindy Griessel, a Physician Assistant with Mercy.

Griessel said hydration is something that can be easy to overlook.

“It’s hard if you’re thinking that drinking a coffee drink in the morning, drinking a soda during the day, or drinking a Powerade or any other fluid at that point, that you’re very well hydrated,” said Griessel.

Griessel said proper hydration comes down to some simple computing.

“I tell my patients, half your body weight in ounces of water up to 100 ounces,” said Griessel. “If you’re 120 pounds, 60 ounces of water should be your goal.”

Griessel said not drinking enough water could be the culprit behind some of your daily ailments.

“Patients struggle a lot with constipation, our guts are probably one of the least needed organs for water,” said Griessel.

Overall, Griessel said it’s one of the most important things you can do for your body to function at tip-top shape.

“It does great during the wintertime, it makes her skin soft, it lubricates our joints, it just keeps things working correctly, and it gets rid of the toxins,” said Griessel. “If you’re not drinking enough water, you’re not urinating, you’re not going to the bathroom as regularly and it’s not going to release those toxins and keep our bodies healthy.”

For those who struggle to make drinking water a habit, she has some tips. First, she said to find a water bottle that you like and take it with you through out the day. She recommends to write down a goal of how many times you want to fill it up. Second, she said you shouldn’t deprive yourself. You don’t have to cut out the beverages you enjoy like coffee, wine and soda. She said you should meet your water goals first and then switch to the other beverages. Last, she recommends getting some flavor packets, fruit infused water, or cutting up fresh fruit for your water to help with the flavor.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.