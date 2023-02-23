1 dead, multiple others wounded in Albuquerque shooting

Albuquerque police spokesman Gilbert Gallegos said the scene was still active and it was...
Albuquerque police spokesman Gilbert Gallegos said the scene was still active and it was unclear how many people were shot or if a suspect was in custody.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 11:34 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — One person was killed and several others wounded after a shooting in Albuquerque’s North Valley, police said Thursday.

Albuquerque police spokesman Gilbert Gallegos said the scene was still active and it was unclear how many people were shot or if a suspect was in custody.

Police were called to the scene Thursday morning and reported finding multiple people with apparent gunshot wounds.

Gallegos said one person was taken to a hospital, where that person died.

The name, age and gender of the victim wasn’t immediately released.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michele Chavdrov
Police locate woman reported missing from Strafford, Mo.
Breadson John.
Vancouver 8-year-old missing since June found in Missouri
A beloved Florida bald eagle is still missing.
Beloved Harriet the bald eagle missing after nest attack
Proposal in Missouri General Assembly eliminates property taxes on older vehicles
Police arrest 1 in shooting in Branson, Mo.

Latest News

A firefighter was electrocuted by a fallen power line in Michigan Wednesday night.
Firefighter electrocuted by fallen power line, officials say
Dylan Lyons, 24, a TV reporter, died Wednesday in an Orlando-area shooting while on assignment.
Slain Florida TV reporter, 9-year-old girl identified
Taste of the Ozarks: One-Pan Cajun Dinner
Taste of the Ozarks: One-Pan Cajun Dinner
Alex Murdaugh to testify.
On stand, Alex Murdaugh denies killings but admits lying
Courtesy: Western Taney County Fire District
1 suffers minor injuries in a crash involving school bus near Branson, Mo.