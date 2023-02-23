1 suffers minor injuries in a crash involving school bus near Branson, Mo.

Courtesy: Western Taney County Fire District
Courtesy: Western Taney County Fire District(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 12:17 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
NEAR BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - A crash involving a school bus and a pickup near Branson, Mo., injured one person.

Emergency crews responded to the crash at Driftwood and State Highway 176 in Merriam Woods around 6:30 a.m. on Thursday.

Western Taney County Fire District firefighters say the crash heavily damaged the pickup truck. Medical personnel evaluated the 15 students on board. One suffered minor injuries.

