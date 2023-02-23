Athlete of the Week: Sara Mendel, Ava basketball

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

There’s something special about this year’s group of Ava Lady Bears.

“I’ve got five seniors on my team and this is the best group I’ve coached in my career,” said Ava Head Coach Nathan Houk.

It’s not only the best group – but Ava has the best player in the South Central Association in senior Sara Mendel.

“Obviously she has got some size to her,” Houk said. “She can score in the post, she can step outside and shoot, and she can handle the ball for us.

Sara, an Southwest Baptist signee, can do it all. She’s scored score nearly 1,400 points during her Ava career.

