Athlete of the Week: Sara Mendel, Ava basketball

Mendel AOW
Mendel AOW(KYTV)
By Jacob Cersosimo
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 10:58 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

There’s something special about this year’s group of Ava Lady Bears.

“I’ve got five seniors on my team and this is the best group I’ve coached in my career,” said Ava Head Coach Nathan Houk.

It’s not only the best group – but Ava has the best player in the South Central Association in senior Sara Mendel.

“Obviously she has got some size to her,” Houk said. “She can score in the post, she can step outside and shoot, and she can handle the ball for us.

Sara, an Southwest Baptist signee, can do it all. She’s scored score nearly 1,400 points during her Ava career.

CLICK HERE FOR THIS FULL STORY

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michele Chavdrov
Police locate woman reported missing from Strafford, Mo.
Janae Edmondson suffered critical injuries after getting hit by a car that resulted in the...
Teen volleyball player loses both legs after getting hit by car
Cold air spills into the Ozarks Thursday
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Colder Thursday and Friday
Alexander Cantrell-King faces a murder charge in the death of Eric Cantrell, 56.
Edwards, Mo., man charged with shooting death of family member in Camden County, Mo.
Breadson John.
Vancouver 8-year-old missing since June found in Missouri

Latest News

O-Zone: Ava's Sara Mendel is Athlete of the Week
O-Zone: Ava's Sara Mendel is Athlete of the Week
O-Zone: Norwood 63, Bakersfield 57
O-Zone: Norwood 63, Bakersfield 57
O-Zone: Hartville 49, Gainesville 20
O-Zone: Hartville 49, Gainesville 20