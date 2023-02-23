Baxter County, Ark., deputies arrest man wanted in South Carolina

Juan Carols Morales, 27, faces a domestic violence charge and violation of parole.
By KY3 Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 12:53 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. (KY3) - Baxter County deputies arrested a man wanted for outstanding felony warrants from South Carolina.

Juan Carols Morales, 27, faces a domestic violence charge and a parole violation.

Investigators say the sheriff’s office received a complaint at approximately 2 p.m. from a woman alleging Morales had brought her and her two small children, ages 2 and 4, to Baxter County, Arkansas, from South Carolina, against her will. She claimed they had been living in a home near Lake Norfork. She told investigators Morales threatened her and her children after she did not return from a store promptly.

Investigators say through the text, deputies tracked Morales to the Mountain Home Walmart on Wednesday. He left the store before deputies could arrest him. Surveillance video showed him getting into another man’s car. Deputies could ping his phone to that man’s house where he was arrested.

Deputies arrested another man at the home for hindering the arrest.

