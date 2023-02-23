Child suffered head injuries after driver crashes into store in West Plains, Mo.

WEST PLAINS, Mo. (KY3) - A child suffered serious head injuries after a driver crashed a car into a Dollar Tree in West Plains on Thursday.

Officers responded to the crash around 1 p.m. at the store located at 1405 Mitchell Road.

Investigators say the driver, 78, entered the building in his vehicle through the front wall. Before officers arrived, someone in the store took the child, 2, to the hospital in West Plains. Emergency crews later airlifted the child to another hospital. The driver did not suffer any injuries.

City building inspectors determined there was no structural damage to the building preventing it from opening.

