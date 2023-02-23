City of Nixa, Mo., donates money from recycled aluminium cans to American Legion Post

NIXA, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - On Saturday, February 18 City Council Member Jarad Giddens presented the city’s first check to the American Legion Post for recent proceeds from aluminum can recycling in the amount of $680.

The American Legion Post uses proceeds from aluminum can recycling to pay the non-profit’s bills and to help support local veterans and their families in times of need. Post 434 has its own aluminum can recycling bin at the Nixa Price Cutter parking lot which was previously the post’s main way of earning money.

“The market rate for recycled aluminum cans fluctuates, but every time the bins at the Nixa Recycle Center are full, we’ll exchange them for cash and send that money on to the American Legion,” says Giddens. “It’s a way we can help them raise money for a good cause and make sure we’re not competing with them for those aluminum cans.”

“We were blown away by the generosity of the city to donate this money to the post in an ongoing manner,” said Post Commander Nick Gerdes says. “A few years ago, we had to take donations from our members just to keep the doors open and pay our bills, but now we don’t have to worry about being able to pay the bills because the city is providing this. It’s truly an amazing gift and it shows the city really cares about its veterans.”

Nixa residents are encouraged to haul their recyclable aluminum cans to the Nixa Recycle Center, and it’s all to help local veterans. The city of Nixa has committed to donating all funds earned from the recycling of aluminum cans to American Legion Post 434, which is located in Nixa and serves local military veterans.

Nixa residents who want the proceeds from their recycled aluminum cans to go to the American Legion Post will need to bring their cans to the Nixa Recycle Center. Curbside recycling will not be included in this effort as the contents of curbside carts are not brought to the Nixa Recycle Center.

The Nixa Recycle Center is located at 1093 Eaglecrest Street. For more information including hours of operation, visit: https://www.nixa.com/recycle-center/

