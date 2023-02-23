Crash kills a man from Ava, Mo. Wednesday night

generic crash
generic crash(MGN)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 4:32 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
NEAR DENLOW, Mo. (KY3) -The driver of a car was killed in a crash in Douglas County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Nathan Schmude, 30, of Ava lost control of his car on highway 76 just after 7:00. The car ran off the road and flipped several times.

The patrol says Schmude was thrown from the car, he wasn’t wearing a seat belt.

This is Troop G’s third fatality for 2023. Troop G serves South Central Missouri.

