Crash kills a man from Ava, Mo. Wednesday night

NEAR DENLOW, Mo. (KY3) -The driver of a car was killed in a crash in Douglas County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Nathan Schmude, 30, of Ava lost control of his car on highway 76 just after 7:00. The car ran off the road and flipped several times.

The patrol says Schmude was thrown from the car, he wasn’t wearing a seat belt.

This is Troop G’s third fatality for 2023. Troop G serves South Central Missouri.

