Gillioz Theatre brings back midweek movie matinees with a goal of helping senior citizens’ mental health

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Historic Gillioz Theatre is presenting midweek movie matinees from now through November 22 that will take place on every-other Wednesday at 2 p.m.

And while the patrons for this week’s movie, “The King and I” starring Yul Brynner, included those under 10 years-old, most of the crowd consisted of senior citizens who remember the days when afternoon matinees were common at movie houses.

“It’s just like old times,” said Phyllis Beckman, who attended with her husband Gary.

“Somebody in our weekday coffee group said, ‘Hey, guess what they’re offering down at the Gillioz on Wednesdays?’” added Gary. “And we knew that was just what we wanted to get us off the couch.”

Getting senior citizens off the couch turned out to be an important element to having the movie matinees.

“Last year we attempted a short-run of the midweek matinee series where we took the year in which the classic movie was released and did trivia questions to allow the audience to interact ,” explained Gillioz Theatre Director Geoff Steele. “It was fun but we also determined through some studies with Americans for the Arts that the opportunity for socialization and engagement on the trivia side actually is great for mental health. It can reduce the onset of dementia by as little as 26 percent and in some cases by as much as half. So we were delighted and decided to expand the series to 21 weeks. Who knew that going to the movies could be good for your mental health?”

The trivia quizzes take place before the movie starts and in the case of “The King and I” a typical question was, “What was the number one song the year the movie was released in 1956?”

The answer: “Heartbreak Hotel” by Elvis Presley.

A fitting answer considering there’s a star on the back row of the Gillioz seating section marking the place where Elvis himself watched a movie when he was in Springfield in the early 1950′s.

“He was playing at the Shrine Mosque but he snuck out during the sound check,” Steele said. “It’s a famous story. Colonel Parker spotted the Gillioz and asked a police officer if that was a movie house. When the policeman said it was Colonel Parker said, ‘That’s where the boy will be. Go get him!’ And so the police came and pulled him out of the back row.”

And just as Elvis wanted to escape his isolation for a little time in the normal world, so should the rest of us.

“AARP as well as other research has shown that isolation affects at least 40-plus percent of seniors,” pointed out Jennifer Tennison, a Care Coordinator for Springfield’s SeniorAge Area Agency on Aging. “Isolation not only affects their mental and physical health but they compare the effects of loneliness to smoking 15 cigarettes a day. It can lead to depression, anxiety and increases the chance of Alzheimer’s and dementia.”

And while physical exercise is important, just getting out and doing something can help your mental health.

“It gives people a sense of purpose,” Tennison said. “Something to look forward to. We try to have activities at our senior centers to increase that chance of communicating with someone else. There’s bingo, pool and all kinds of card games. Just anything where they can get out and interact with other people instead of remaining at home and maybe falling into a deeper depression or isolation.”

Free tickets to the matinees are available to those age 60-and-over through the Greene County Senior Citizens’ Services Fund and the Christian County Services Tax Fund.

But the matinees are open to everyone.

“There are people in here right now who are showing their children and grandchildren ‘The King and I’ in the same room where their grandmother or grandfather saw it on a screen,” Steele pointed out. “This is for all generations.”

The matinee schedule:

March 8- Big

March 22- Coal Miner’s Daughter

April 5- Bullitt

April 19- The Man from Snowy River

May 3- Grease

May 17- The Rock

June 7- Blues Brothers

June 21- Tombstone

July 5- O Brother, Where Art Thou?

July 19- Mary Poppins

August 2- Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid

August 16- Casablanca

August 30- Oklahoma!

September 13- On Golden Pond

September 27- Roxanne

October 11- Ocean’s Eleven

October 25- A River Runs Through It

November 8- Cape Fear

November 22- My Fair Lady

