Lockdown lifted after Andean bear that escaped enclosure at Saint Louis Zoo is darted

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - For the second time, an Andean bear got out of its enclosure at the Saint Louis Zoo.

Visitors were told Thursday to go inside and stay there while crews search for the bear. Saint Louis Zoo told News 4 he was later darted and moved back to his indoor habitat. The lockdown was then lifted.

The @STLZoo says they will provide info on the escape soon. We are here at the North entrance for @KMOV https://t.co/rmjwYD5i1d pic.twitter.com/2pLWvak5Mg — Alex Gaul (@AlexGaulTV) February 23, 2023

They also said that this is the same bear that escaped his enclosure in the Rivers Edge area on Feb. 7.

