Lockdown lifted after Andean bear that escaped enclosure at Saint Louis Zoo is darted

Andean bear at the Saint Louis Zoo
Andean bear at the Saint Louis Zoo(Saint Louis Zoo)
By Joshua Robinson
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 1:24 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - For the second time, an Andean bear got out of its enclosure at the Saint Louis Zoo.

Visitors were told Thursday to go inside and stay there while crews search for the bear. Saint Louis Zoo told News 4 he was later darted and moved back to his indoor habitat. The lockdown was then lifted.

They also said that this is the same bear that escaped his enclosure in the Rivers Edge area on Feb. 7.

