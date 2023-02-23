MO attorney general demands Gardner’s resignation, threatens to file removal proceedings

FILE - Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey speaks to reporters after taking the oath of...
FILE - Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey speaks to reporters after taking the oath of office in Jefferson City, Mo., on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley and the state's Republican attorney general are investigating whistleblower complaints against a transgender health center for children, the officials announced Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023 (AP Photo/David A. Lieb, File)(David A. Lieb | AP)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 7:24 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey demanded Wednesday that St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner immediately resign or face removal proceedings by his office.

Bailey said in a press release that if Gardner does not resign by noon Thursday, he will file removal proceedings against her. Many other officials, including St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones, criticized Gardner in the wake of an accident that left a teen critically injured. Two St. Louis aldermen have called for her resignation.

“It is time for the Circuit Attorney to go and for the rule of law and justice to prevail,” Bailey said in the press release Wednesday evening.

Missouri House of Representatives Speaker Dean Plocher also called for Gardner’s resignation Wednesday.

Wednesday night the Circuit Attorney’s Office responded to the collecting criticism, claiming to lay out the facts. The statement said in part:

“Judges have the sole authority to determine the bond conditions of a defendant. Bond violations and decisions do not solely rest on the shoulders of prosecutors. In this matter, prosecutors asked on several occasions for higher bonds, and those requests were denied.”

Circuit Attorney's Office response late Wednesday.
Circuit Attorney's Office response late Wednesday.(Circuit Attorney's Office)

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michele Chavdrov
Police locate woman reported missing from Strafford, Mo.
Janae Edmondson suffered critical injuries after getting hit by a car that resulted in the...
Teen volleyball player loses both legs after getting hit by car
Cold air spills into the Ozarks Thursday
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Colder Thursday and Friday
Alexander Cantrell-King faces a murder charge in the death of Eric Cantrell, 56.
Edwards, Mo., man charged with shooting death of family member in Camden County, Mo.
City council will meet tonight, and one of the items on the agenda is if the city will move...
Springfield City Council deciding future of Hotel of Terror in downtown Springfield

Latest News

Fact Finders: What happens to Dream Homes after the winner is announced?
On Your Side: Springfield tenant loses $1,600 in renter scam
Proposal in Missouri General Assembly eliminates property taxes on older vehicles
Proposal in Missouri General Assembly eliminates property taxes on older vehicles
Ground breaks on new St. Jude Dream Home
Fact Finders: What do Dream Home winners do after getting the big prize?