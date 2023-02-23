MO attorney general demands Gardner’s resignation, threatens to file removal proceedings

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey demanded Wednesday that St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner immediately resign or face removal proceedings by his office.

Bailey said in a press release that if Gardner does not resign by noon Thursday, he will file removal proceedings against her. Many other officials, including St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones, criticized Gardner in the wake of an accident that left a teen critically injured. Two St. Louis aldermen have called for her resignation.

“It is time for the Circuit Attorney to go and for the rule of law and justice to prevail,” Bailey said in the press release Wednesday evening.

We are giving Kim Gardner until noon tomorrow to resign. If she refuses, she will face immediate removal proceedings in the form of a writ of quo warranto brought by our office. — Attorney General Andrew Bailey (@AGAndrewBailey) February 23, 2023

Missouri House of Representatives Speaker Dean Plocher also called for Gardner’s resignation Wednesday.

Wednesday night the Circuit Attorney’s Office responded to the collecting criticism, claiming to lay out the facts. The statement said in part:

“Judges have the sole authority to determine the bond conditions of a defendant. Bond violations and decisions do not solely rest on the shoulders of prosecutors. In this matter, prosecutors asked on several occasions for higher bonds, and those requests were denied.”

Circuit Attorney's Office response late Wednesday. (Circuit Attorney's Office)

