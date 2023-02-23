Police investigate skeletal remains found in Branson, Mo.

Police investigate skeletal remains found in Branson, Mo.
BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - Police in Branson are investigating skeletal remains found on Thursday.

Police responded to the area of Violyn Drive, close to the VA Clinic. Police believe the remains to be human.

The Taney County Coroner’s Office took custody of the remains. The investigation is ongoing.

