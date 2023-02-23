Shots fired calls at an all-time high for 2022 in Springfield, chief of police addresses why

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield’s number one problem is gun violence. The 2022 crime report shows the number of shooting calls at an all-time high.

The police chief says 15 people died in Springfield shootings last year, and gunfire injured 73 more.

Chief Paul Williams blames the gun violence on what he calls a “group of young thugs” the department has been tracking since early last year.

“I looked out my bedroom window, and I could see him standing in my backyard shooting the gun,” said Cynthia Woodard, Springfield Resident.

Cynthia Woodard reported one of over 350 shooting calls in Springfield in 2022.

“About 85 to 90% of our homicides result from gun violence,” said Chief Williams.

The police chief says officers seized 229 guns last year. Detectives are tracking the criminals behind the trend.

“We’ve seen an increase in violent criminal activity from a group of thugs made up of juveniles and some adults,” said Chief Williams.

Chief Williams says most gun violence can be traced back to these groups.

”There were two separate shootings, and the first shooting was nine bullet holes in my house and shed,” said Cynthia Woodard. “It was shocking and very scary.”

Woodard lives near Nicolas Park, where multiple shootings occurred in 2022. She has lived in the Springfield area for 35 years and says this activity started a little over a year ago.

Chief Williams says the department has cracked down on 55 to 60 individuals. Police are continuing to remove them from the streets.

”We put about half those people, 32 of them already facing charges, either in jail, in prison awaiting sentencing either at the state level or the federal level,” said Chief Williams.

