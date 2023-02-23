Chief: Crime is down 20% in Springfield, Mo.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield’s chief of police reports crime in Springfield is dropping.

The police chief broke down the report into three different groups. Crimes against persons, crimes against property, and crimes against society all fell in 2022.

Crime against persons is down 5% compared year-to-year. Crimes like kidnapping, sexual assault, and aggravated assault decreased in 2022. Property crime is down 21%. This includes arson, Identity theft, and theft of vehicle parts. The police chief said this is mainly due to the efforts against the catalytic converter theft ring two years ago. The final category, crimes against society, is down 19%. This includes drug and weapons charges. The police chief says we are seeing this downward trend for several reasons.

“A fantastic work from the men and women of the police department and to the cooperation and coordination with our community,” said Springfield Police Chief Paul Williams. “If you remember, we put together a very extensive policing plan that was in place for the whole year, including public information-focused crime types throughout the year.”

Drug charges are also down compared to last year, but the police chief says he expects more drug-related crimes in the future.

“Sometimes these are the result of less proactive policing, fewer people out there to encounter and arrest people on narcotics violations,” said Williams. “Due to those undercover operations, we certainly experienced that. So part of that I’d like to those numbers up if you will.”

The crime report document has not been released yet. You can view the city council meeting where the crime report was discussed and see a full breakdown of the data HERE.

