Springfield Public Schools bus driver, another injured in crash

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police say a school bus driver and another adult suffered injuries in a crash involving a truck in Springfield.

Officers responded to the crash at Holland and University around 8 a.m. School officials say four students, the bus driver, and another adult were on the bus. No students suffered any injuries. School officials say the bus was headed to Jarrett Middle School.

Police have not released what led up to the crash or the condition of the driver of the truck.

