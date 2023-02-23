Taste of the Ozarks: One-Pan Cajun Dinner
One-Pan Cajun Dinner:
Ingredients:
- 1 lb 16-20 shrimp peeled and deveined
- 12 oz smoked or kielbasas sausage cut into ¼ inch coins
- 1 bell pepper cut into bite-sized pieces
- 1 stalk of asparagus woody end snapped off and cut into one-inch pieces
- 1 zucchini cut into ¼ inch rounds
- 1 yellow squash cut into ¼-inch rounds
- 3 tbsp olive oil
- 2 tbsp cajun seasoning
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Put all ingredients into a large bowl and toss to combine. Spread onto a greased sheet tray. Bake for 25-30 minutes or until shrimp are fully cooked, and vegetables are tender. The ecipe serves 4-6
