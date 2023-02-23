Taste of the Ozarks: One-Pan Cajun Dinner

Taste of the Ozarks: One-Pan Cajun Dinner
By KY3 Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2023
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Add spice to your dinner with this cajun-style meal.

One-Pan Cajun Dinner:

Ingredients:

  • 1 lb 16-20 shrimp peeled and deveined
  • 12 oz smoked or kielbasas sausage cut into ¼ inch coins
  • 1 bell pepper cut into bite-sized pieces
  • 1 stalk of asparagus woody end snapped off and cut into one-inch pieces
  • 1 zucchini cut into ¼ inch rounds
  • 1 yellow squash cut into ¼-inch rounds
  • 3 tbsp olive oil
  • 2 tbsp cajun seasoning

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Put all ingredients into a large bowl and toss to combine. Spread onto a greased sheet tray. Bake for 25-30 minutes or until shrimp are fully cooked, and vegetables are tender. The ecipe serves 4-6

Latest News

Taste of the Ozarks: Kielbasa and Kale Gnocchi
Taste of the Ozarks: Honey Mustard Sheet Pan Chicken and Brussels Sprouts
