Amber Alert issued for missing Minnesota boy

An Amber Alert has been issued for Leon Ramsarran.
An Amber Alert has been issued for Leon Ramsarran.(Lakeville Police Dept.)
By KEYC Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 1:25 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKEVILLE, Minn. (KEYC/Gray News) - An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing child in Minnesota.

Leon Ramsarran is described as 3-feet tall, weighing 35-40 pounds, with very short brown hair and brown eyes.

The Lakeville Police Department is attempting to locate the missing 3-year-old boy, who was taken from his residence in Lakeville, Minnesota.

He might be wearing black sweatpants, a black long-sleeved shirt with three black buttons on top, a dark gray or black jacket with tan fur on the hood, and tan and black boots.

If you see Leon, you’re asked to please call the Lakeville Police Department at 952-985-4812 or dial 911.

Copyright 2023 KEYC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate skeletal remains found in Branson, Mo.
Police investigate skeletal remains found in Branson, Mo.
Proposal in Missouri General Assembly eliminates property taxes on older vehicles
Officers responded to the crash at Holland and University around 8 a.m.
3 suffer injuries in a crash involving a Springfield Public Schools bus
Attorneys general from Arkansas, Missouri, and 21 other states filed lawsuits against the Biden...
Arkansas, Missouri attorneys general file lawsuit against Biden Administration over clean water rule
Child suffered head injuries after driver crashes into store in West Plains, Mo.

Latest News

ACLU, Missouri library groups sue over new school book law
On the stand Thursday, Alex Murdaugh talks about finding his son Paul dead.
LIVE: Prosecutor: Alex Murdaugh ‘fuzzy’ about new details of case
First lady Jill Biden arrives in Nairobi, Kenya, on Friday as part of a five-day, two-country...
Biden ready to run, first lady says
Max the monkey was spotted by road crews on Thursday, and they called officers to help.
Police reunite family with missing pet monkey lost during car crash
Yellville-Summit Schools/Yellville, Ark.
Marion County, Ark. authorities investigating after a student brought a gun to a Yellville school