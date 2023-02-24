Benton County, Mo., man faces charges in death of 9-month-old

Prosecutors charged Daniel James Fitzgerald with second-degree murder, abuse or neglect of a...
Prosecutors charged Daniel James Fitzgerald with second-degree murder, abuse or neglect of a child, and endangering the welfare of a child.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 10:59 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WARSAW, Mo. (KY3) - A Benton County, Mo., man faces charges in the death of a nine-month-old girl in February of 2022.

Prosecutors charged Daniel James Fitzgerald with second-degree murder, abuse or neglect of a child, and endangering the welfare of a child.

Investigators say they found the child dead while working a crash in Cole Camp involving Fitzgerald. An autopsy revealed the child suffered numerous injuries involving her head, neck, trunk, genitalia, and extremities. The coroner ruled the child was a victim of violent child physical abuse. The report also claimed the child had a presence of methamphetamine in her system.

Investigators say according to another resident of the home, the girl did not look well before the crash happened. Investigators say Fitzgerald claimed he was taking her to meet an ambulance when the crash happened.

Witnesses at the crash scene told investigators Fitzgerald was more concerned about calling his insurance company than the girl not breathing. Fitzgerald denied that, saying he was screaming for help.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate skeletal remains found in Branson, Mo.
Police investigate skeletal remains found in Branson, Mo.
Proposal in Missouri General Assembly eliminates property taxes on older vehicles
Officers responded to the crash at Holland and University around 8 a.m.
3 suffer injuries in a crash involving a Springfield Public Schools bus
Attorneys general from Arkansas, Missouri, and 21 other states filed lawsuits against the Biden...
Arkansas, Missouri attorneys general file lawsuit against Biden Administration over clean water rule
Child suffered head injuries after driver crashes into store in West Plains, Mo.

Latest News

A warm up this weekend with rain and storm chances
Clouds will be rolling back in by this afternoon, and highs will stay in the 40s as a result.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Spotty showers this weekend
Sample Ballots: Ozark County, April 2023
Sample Ballots: Ozark County, April 2023
Police are investigating a crash into a Springfield business.
Driver crashes into Springfield business