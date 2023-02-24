Benton County, Mo., man faces charges in death of 9-month-old

WARSAW, Mo. (KY3) - A Benton County, Mo., man faces charges in the death of a nine-month-old girl in February of 2022.

Prosecutors charged Daniel James Fitzgerald with second-degree murder, abuse or neglect of a child, and endangering the welfare of a child.

Investigators say they found the child dead while working a crash in Cole Camp involving Fitzgerald. An autopsy revealed the child suffered numerous injuries involving her head, neck, trunk, genitalia, and extremities. The coroner ruled the child was a victim of violent child physical abuse. The report also claimed the child had a presence of methamphetamine in her system.

Investigators say according to another resident of the home, the girl did not look well before the crash happened. Investigators say Fitzgerald claimed he was taking her to meet an ambulance when the crash happened.

Witnesses at the crash scene told investigators Fitzgerald was more concerned about calling his insurance company than the girl not breathing. Fitzgerald denied that, saying he was screaming for help.

