Camdenton Middle School raises more than $20K for teacher, coach battling cancer

By Marina Silva
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 5:28 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMDENTON Mo. (KY3) - Annie Meyers is a teacher and cheerleading coach at Camdenton Middle School.

She was showered in support by teachers, staff, and students Friday afternoon as she undergoes treatment for colon cancer. Students set a goal of raising $5,000, and as a prize, their principal and assistant principal would dye their hair blue, the color supporting colon cancer.

The students surpassed that raising more than $20,000. Teachers joined their students in dying their hair blue to honor their promise. The official amount was unveiled at an assembly.

“We are a community. We all are Lakers, and we care about one another. We have had so many different items for the silent auction that honestly were a lot of community event-based, the shoot out on the lake, and some different things. So it’s just been really neat to see the community jump in,” said Principal Jason Ingold.

Meyers started chemo treatment earlier this week.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate skeletal remains found in Branson, Mo.
Police investigate skeletal remains found in Branson, Mo.
Proposal in Missouri General Assembly eliminates property taxes on older vehicles
Officers responded to the crash at Holland and University around 8 a.m.
3 suffer injuries in a crash involving a Springfield Public Schools bus
Attorneys general from Arkansas, Missouri, and 21 other states filed lawsuits against the Biden...
Arkansas, Missouri attorneys general file lawsuit against Biden Administration over clean water rule
Child suffered head injuries after driver crashes into store in West Plains, Mo.

Latest News

Temperatures should warm to the 50s Saturday
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warmer Weekend with Spotty Showers
Greene County 911 emergency center in need of more dispatchers
Tick season is almost here in the Ozarks
Sheriff Arnott responds to claims about raiding homeless camps.
Greene County Sheriff Jim Arnott responds to claims over removing homeless camps