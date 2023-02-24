Camdenton Middle School raises more than $20K for teacher, coach battling cancer

CAMDENTON Mo. (KY3) - Annie Meyers is a teacher and cheerleading coach at Camdenton Middle School.

She was showered in support by teachers, staff, and students Friday afternoon as she undergoes treatment for colon cancer. Students set a goal of raising $5,000, and as a prize, their principal and assistant principal would dye their hair blue, the color supporting colon cancer.

The students surpassed that raising more than $20,000. Teachers joined their students in dying their hair blue to honor their promise. The official amount was unveiled at an assembly.

“We are a community. We all are Lakers, and we care about one another. We have had so many different items for the silent auction that honestly were a lot of community event-based, the shoot out on the lake, and some different things. So it’s just been really neat to see the community jump in,” said Principal Jason Ingold.

Meyers started chemo treatment earlier this week.

