CATCH-A-CROOK: Do you recognize this Springfield porch pirate?

The victim wonders if the same man stole other packages in the neighborhood on Super Bowl Sunday.
By Maria Neider
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 10:54 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Man swipes package on Super Bowl Sunday
This week’s Catch a Crook features a porch pirate who scored on Super Bowl Sunday. He swiped a package from a home in the 1300 block of West McGee Street. The neighborhood is just southwest of Sunshine Street and Fort Avenue. The victim told Springfield police the Amazon package contained a heated jacket valued at about $100.

The home security camera captured a clear image of the thief. The video shows the man run up to the font door and grab the package at around 3:30 p.m. on February 12. A neighbor saw the man steal the box, and then leave in a red Jeep or Hummer. The security video shows the vehicle leaving the area.

February 12, 2023 1300 W. McGee Street, Springfield, Mo. A neighbor saw the man get into a red...
The victim did file a report with Springfield police and wonders if anyone else didn’t get a delivery that day.

If you recognize the man or have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477).

CLICK HERE: Give a Crime Stoppers Tip
Greater Springfield Area Crime Stoppers
