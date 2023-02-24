Chiefs promote Matt Nagy to offensive coordinator

FILE: Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy looks up from the sideline during a...
FILE: Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy looks up from the sideline during a NFL AFC Wild Card playoff football game against the Tennessee Titans, Saturday, January 6, 2018 in Kansas City. The Titans won the game 22-21. (Paul Jasienski via AP)(WIBW)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 2:57 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Chiefs have found a replacement for their vacant offensive coordinator position. On Friday, the Chiefs announced that Matt Nagy will be promoted to offensive coordinator.

Nagy spent the 2022 season as a senior assistant and quarterbacks coach for the Chiefs. He returned to Kansas City after four seasons as the head coach of the Chicago Bears.

Before going to the Bears, Nagy was with the Chiefs from 2013-17, spending the 2016 and 2017 seasons as the offensive coordinator under Andy Reid.

The Chiefs’ offensive coordinator position was vacant after Eric Bieniemy spent five seasons in the position. After the Chiefs won Super Bowl LVII, Bieniemy accepted a position with the Washington Commanders as an assistant head coach and offensive coordinator under Ron Rivera, who was also a former Andy Reid assistant.

ALSO READ: Bieniemy takes next step as Commanders offensive coordinator

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate skeletal remains found in Branson, Mo.
Police investigate skeletal remains found in Branson, Mo.
Proposal in Missouri General Assembly eliminates property taxes on older vehicles
Officers responded to the crash at Holland and University around 8 a.m.
3 suffer injuries in a crash involving a Springfield Public Schools bus
Attorneys general from Arkansas, Missouri, and 21 other states filed lawsuits against the Biden...
Arkansas, Missouri attorneys general file lawsuit against Biden Administration over clean water rule
Child suffered head injuries after driver crashes into store in West Plains, Mo.

Latest News

Kavan Walker doesn't let Cystic Fibrosis stand in the way of him playing basketball.
Ozarks Life: Sparta senior’s challenge off the court
Kansas State head coach Jerome Tang (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Jerome Tang forging new path as first Black K-State basketball coach
Cunningham
O-Zone: Beth Cunningham discusses Lady Bears win over Evansville
Lady Bears
O-Zone: Missouri State 63, Evansville 51