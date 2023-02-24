Driver crashes into Springfield business

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a crash into a Springfield business.

Officers responded to the crash at 1340 West Sunshine around 8:30 a.m. on Friday.

The crash shattered the front glass of the building. The car ended up inside the storage area of a business. It appears the driver was not seriously hurt.

