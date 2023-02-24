Law enforcement prepares for pub crawl at Lake of the Ozarks

LAKE OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - The Lake of the Ozarks Pub Crawl will kick off Friday evening. Police are gearing up to ensure everyone has a good time and stays safe.

”The plan is hopefully keep them on buses and off the roadway,” said Chief Todd Davis with the Osage Beach Police Department.

Lake Area Chamber of Commerce is expecting thousands of people. To help prevent drinking and driving, buses can take you from each location back to some of the hotels and resorts.

”If you do have to get out not be able to take the buses, you know, utilize public transportation Uber, Lyft, taxi cabs,” said Chief Davis.

Because so many police are seeing problems filling positions, the Osage Beach and Lake Ozark Police Departments teamed up for a plan.

”We’ll have a few more officers than our normal schedule shift,“ said Chief Davis.

”We’ve pulled in our part-timers for this weekend. So we’ll have pretty much a full shift for the entire weekend. And then both sheriff’s offices of Miller & Camden County will also be out,” said Chief Jeff Christensen with Lake Ozark Police Department

