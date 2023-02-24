The lawn and Garden Show in Springfield kicks off Friday

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - If you want to spruce up your yard this spring, head to the Ozarks Empire Fairgrounds for the 33rd annual Lawn and Garden Show.

There are more than 100 vendors with everything from flowers to lawnmowers. It’s not just shopping. Carol Reese will be speaking on several gardening topics that you’re sure to find interesting.

“There’s more greenery here this year,” said Libby Reavis, Foundation Director. “We have some new plant places from here in town. But I’d like for everybody to come out and check out. We have several new vendors that we have a hydroseeding company that’s here that we didn’t have last year. So super excited to see a lot of new vendors.”

There is fun for everyone, but putting this event together is no easy task.

“I actually started putting this event together back in September,” said Reavis. “So it takes a lot to put this event together. There are a lot of vendors that come in. It’s a long process. Some of these vendors start building their projects on Monday. Of course, Carson’s, they come in, and they start building. They’re one of the bigger ones here. They start building a week prior to all of this.”

Show Hours: February 24 - February 26

Friday: 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Saturday: 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Sunday: 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Admission is $5, and parking is free.

