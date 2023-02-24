Marion County, Ark. authorities investigating after a student brought a gun to a Yellville school

YELLVILLE, Ark. (KY3) - Yellville-Summit Public Schools leaders and the Marion County Sheriff’s Office are investigating after a student brought a gun to school Thursday.

According to a letter sent to families, during lunch at the high school, a student showed a gun to two other students and gave one of the students some ammo shells.

Superintendent Wes Henderson tells KY3 no threats were made during the incident.

The district says it is making sure appropriate legal actions are being taken.

If parents have any additional concerns, they are urged to contact the office of Superintendent Wes Henderson at (870) 449-4061.

