Marion County, Ark. authorities investigating after a student brought a gun to a Yellville school

Yellville-Summit Schools/Yellville, Ark.
Yellville-Summit Schools/Yellville, Ark.(ky3)
By Chris Six
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 1:42 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YELLVILLE, Ark. (KY3) - Yellville-Summit Public Schools leaders and the Marion County Sheriff’s Office are investigating after a student brought a gun to school Thursday.

According to a letter sent to families, during lunch at the high school, a student showed a gun to two other students and gave one of the students some ammo shells.

Superintendent Wes Henderson tells KY3 no threats were made during the incident.

The district says it is making sure appropriate legal actions are being taken.

If parents have any additional concerns, they are urged to contact the office of Superintendent Wes Henderson at (870) 449-4061.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate skeletal remains found in Branson, Mo.
Police investigate skeletal remains found in Branson, Mo.
Proposal in Missouri General Assembly eliminates property taxes on older vehicles
Officers responded to the crash at Holland and University around 8 a.m.
3 suffer injuries in a crash involving a Springfield Public Schools bus
Attorneys general from Arkansas, Missouri, and 21 other states filed lawsuits against the Biden...
Arkansas, Missouri attorneys general file lawsuit against Biden Administration over clean water rule
Child suffered head injuries after driver crashes into store in West Plains, Mo.

Latest News

ACLU, Missouri library groups sue over new school book law
Police are investigating a crash into a Springfield business.
Driver crashes into Springfield business
Prosecutors charged Daniel James Fitzgerald with second-degree murder, abuse or neglect of a...
Benton County, Mo., man faces charges in death of 9-month-old
A warm up this weekend with rain and storm chances