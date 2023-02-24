Miller County deputies take one into custody after stand off

(Storyblocks)
By Marina Silva
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 9:44 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
TUSCUMBIA, Mo. (KY3) - The Miller County Sheriff’s Office arrested one person following a standoff in Tuscumbia.

Deputies arrived around 12:30 p.m. in the 500 block of Pea Ridge Road. Investigators say a man got a firearm and fired shots in the direction of deputies. He then went back into the residence.

Deputies called for help and were assisted by the Missouri State Highway Patrol SWAT. The man surrendered around 2:30 p.m.

Investigators have not released his identity.

