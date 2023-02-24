Springfield Police Department, 911 call center facing staffing shortages

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield Police Department is down dozens of officers. The Springfield-Greene County 911 call center also needs workers.

Springfield Police Department Chief Paul Williams says the department is down 50 officers. And it hits the investigations and narcotics training the hardest. The chief says the department didn’t lower recruiting standards, but they have been adjusted to help attract more officers.

”We allow tattoos, adjusted for marijuana, changed the number of college hours, opened up the ability of people in the armed forces, and loosened education requirements,” said Chief Williams. “It’s been a challenging couple of years of constantly looking at re-imagining how we’re doing things.”

The chief says he hopes to have 345 officers by 2024. Each recruit must go through a rigorous testing process and background check.

On the other hand, the 911 call center has 19 openings. The director says it has enough to answer every call, but the director says workers are doing overtime and are spread thin. Kris Inman says his department is budgeted for a staff of 94.

”There are some cities where they just aren’t able to answer all the calls, but that is not the case here,” said Inman. “The goal is to let people know that work at 911 is a legitimate career and one that if you haven’t ever considered it before, give it a shot.”

Both departments want to tell recruits that these are tough but rewarding jobs.

The 911 call center is holding an open house Friday, February 23, from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Click HERE for details.

To learn more about becoming a Springfield Police Officer and the academy, click HERE.

