Arkansas governor signs restrictions on ‘adult’ performances

FILE - Arkansas Governor-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders answers a question while taking part in a...
FILE - Arkansas Governor-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders answers a question while taking part in a panel discussion during a Republican Governors Association conference on Nov. 16, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. Sanders will deliver the Republican address to the nation in response to President Joe Biden's State of the Union speech as the GOP seeks to show it's creating a new generation of leadership. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File)(Phelan M. Ebenhack | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 7:43 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders signed into law new restrictions on “adult-oriented” performances Friday in a bill that originally targeted drag shows but was scaled back following complaints it discriminated against the LGBTQ community.

The bill signed by the Republican governor restricts performances that include performers who are nude or semi-nude and purposely exposing a specific anatomical area, prosthetic breasts or genitalia. To meet the definition, the performance must feature real or simulated sexual activities and be intended to appeal to “prurient” interests, a term that’s not defined in the legislation.

The performances would be banned from public property, being paid for with public funds and allowing minors to attend. The original version of the legislation would have classified drag shows as adult-oriented businesses, the same category as adult theaters and strip clubs, which would have banned them from being within 1,000 feet (305 meters) of public schools, churches and libraries. The final bill signed by Sanders doesn’t mention drag shows or gender identity, easing some of the concerns from opponents.

But opponents have said the new restrictions are still too vaguely worded and unnecessary.

Arkansas is one of several states where Republican lawmakers have proposed restrictions on drag shows in recent months.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate skeletal remains found in Branson, Mo.
Police investigate skeletal remains found in Branson, Mo.
Police are investigating a crash into a Springfield business.
Driver crashes into Springfield business
Man swipes package on Super Bowl Sunday
CATCH-A-CROOK: Do you recognize this Springfield porch pirate?
Attorneys general from Arkansas, Missouri, and 21 other states filed lawsuits against the Biden...
Arkansas, Missouri attorneys general file lawsuit against Biden Administration over clean water rule
Prosecutors charged Daniel James Fitzgerald with second-degree murder, abuse or neglect of a...
Benton County, Mo., man faces charges in death of 9-month-old

Latest News

Rain chances increase tomorrow
Strong winds accompany this next system
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Rain chances increase for Sunday
Hundreds are headed to Springfield for the Midwest Plains Volleyball crossover event
Springfield trade jobs feeling the effects of COVID-19 pandemic lockdown
Trade jobs around Springfield still feeling the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown
Trade jobs around Springfield still feeling the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown