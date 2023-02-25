Hundreds are headed to Springfield for the Midwest Plains Volleyball crossover event

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Hundreds of athletes and families are coming to Springfield this weekend for the Midwest Plains Volleyball Crossover event.

35 men’s college teams will face off for the first time here in Springfield. The eight courts at the Betty and Bobby Allison Sportstown are going to be flooded with people this weekend.

Members of the Missouri State volleyball team say they are so excited for a tournament this big is being held in town.

“This is the first tournament we have ever had in my four years here in town,” said Lucas Sturma, president of the Missouri State Men’s Volleyball Team. “It was really awesome because we are a self ran team so having it here we saved on lots of costs.”

Sturma says he’s been playing volleyball since he was in second grade. and this is his last season as a student-athlete.

” It’s going to be a really tough tournament, but I do believe we are one of the best in the region,” said Sturma. “Sportstown opened Nov. 13 of last year.”

Stacie Wells the manager of Sportstown says she hopes this opens the doors to more people.

”We have some of the biggest D1 schools coming in tomorrow,” said Wells. “I’m hoping these schools see how many soccer fields we have and even football with the outside fields and book with us.”

Wells says the tournament will generate good revenue for the city and Sportstown which is privately owned.

