Parents arrested after 5-week-old twins found with multiple broken bones, sheriff say

Authorities in Ohio say Codi Alexander Ronald Allen and SueAnn Carter have been arrested for...
Authorities in Ohio say Codi Alexander Ronald Allen and SueAnn Carter have been arrested for assault and endangering children.
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 1:07 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (Gray News) - Parents of two five-week-old twins have been arrested in Ohio after the infants were found with multiple injuries.

According to the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office, Detective Conkel was contacted by a social worker from Nationwide Children’s Hospital about a possible child abuse case.

Detectives said they were advised that one of the twins was taken to Southern Ohio Medical Center for a possible broken arm where hospital staff then observed what appeared to be hemorrhages in both twins’ eyes. This resulted in both babies being transferred to the children’s hospital.

Detectives said they responded to the Nationwide Children’s Hospital where they were able to meet and talk with the child abuse trauma team of doctors providing treatment to the twins.

The sheriff’s office reported that detectives learned of multiple non-accidental injuries to both babies. The injuries included eye hemorrhages, multiple broken bones in their legs and arms, multiple rib fractures, and abrasions to the face that included a black eye and bruising.

As a result of these injuries, Scioto County Children Services were notified and responded to the hospital and removed custody from the parents.

Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman said detectives spoke with family members and witnesses and they ultimately arrested the twins’ parents.

Codi Alexander Ronald Allen, 20, and SueAnn Carter, 27, were taken into custody and facing charges that include felonious assault and endangering children.

The Scioto County Sheriff’s Office said the case remains under investigation.

