Springfield artist of Ukrainian descent honors his roots on the one-year anniversary of the war with Russia

By KY3 Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 8:18 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Springfield artist, who recently discovered he is of Ukrainian descent honored his roots through his art.

Scott Hepper, says he usually does landscape and weather paintings, but he decided to switch it up to support Ukraine for the one-year anniversary of the war.

“I’ve never done two flags before, it just inspired me to say hey this is the one-year anniversary. This matters, we’re in this together. Not just the United States anymore, but the whole world now is saying look stop. And with every city in the civilized world showing their solidarity, I’m personally going to put blue and yellow lights in my window tonight, and it would be nice if everybody did,” said Hepper.

He stresses, “one person can make a difference.”

The war has left hundreds of thousands dead, and millions of Ukrainians displaced including a quarter of a million now living in the U.S.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate skeletal remains found in Branson, Mo.
Police investigate skeletal remains found in Branson, Mo.
Proposal in Missouri General Assembly eliminates property taxes on older vehicles
Officers responded to the crash at Holland and University around 8 a.m.
3 suffer injuries in a crash involving a Springfield Public Schools bus
Attorneys general from Arkansas, Missouri, and 21 other states filed lawsuits against the Biden...
Arkansas, Missouri attorneys general file lawsuit against Biden Administration over clean water rule
Police are investigating a crash into a Springfield business.
Driver crashes into Springfield business

Latest News

Springfield artist of Ukrainian descent honors his roots on the one-year anniversary of the war with
Officials say they are down about 23 percent from the 84 dispatchers they're allowed to have...
Springfield-Greene County 911 Emergency Communications trying to solve workforce shortage problems before it affects call response
Thanks to warmer days on the horizon, the Missouri Department of Conservation reminds us about...
Tick season is knocking on the door
Great Circle
Missouri child welfare agency to pay $1.8 million for overbilling