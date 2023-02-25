Springfield artist of Ukrainian descent honors his roots on the one-year anniversary of the war with Russia

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Springfield artist, who recently discovered he is of Ukrainian descent honored his roots through his art.

Scott Hepper, says he usually does landscape and weather paintings, but he decided to switch it up to support Ukraine for the one-year anniversary of the war.

“I’ve never done two flags before, it just inspired me to say hey this is the one-year anniversary. This matters, we’re in this together. Not just the United States anymore, but the whole world now is saying look stop. And with every city in the civilized world showing their solidarity, I’m personally going to put blue and yellow lights in my window tonight, and it would be nice if everybody did,” said Hepper.

He stresses, “one person can make a difference.”

The war has left hundreds of thousands dead, and millions of Ukrainians displaced including a quarter of a million now living in the U.S.

