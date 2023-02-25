Springfield-Greene County 911 Emergency Communications trying to solve workforce shortage problems before it affects call response

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - When you call 911 in an emergency you expect a quick answer and timely response.

But all over the country, the same workforce shortage affecting businesses is also something first responder-related groups are trying to overcome.

So what happens when the people who we call for emergencies are dealing with an emergency themselves?

“I think we are in an unprecedented time. Everybody is having issues getting people to apply and getting them hired since the pandemic. And I’ve talked to a lot of 911 directors from a lot of big cities, and they are down 40, 50 and some even 60 percent in their number of dispatchers. So in some cases their 911 calls are not getting answered,” said Springfield-Greene County 911 Emergency Communications Director Kris Inman. “If the communications function stops working, police and fire responses can be slow, and the whole thing can break down. We’re about 23 percent down in staff which is a high number for us. But we’re not at a catastrophic state yet. If it got up to 30, 35, 40 percent, or higher it would be problematic. So our goal is to get ahead of it by getting folks in here and get ‘em trained up.”

One way the department was doing that on Friday was to hold an open house at the Greene County Public Safety Center where anyone could take a tour of the facility and see exactly what dispatchers do.

“We’re dispatching 20 different public safety agencies out of this room,” Assistant Director J.R. Webb told a group as they looked out over the area where dispatchers were busy answering phones for the police and fire departments. “We take between 10,000 and 25,000 emergency 911 calls every month.”

Shannen Paxton was among those who came out for the tour and was interested in what she could offer.

“I think that I can help people if they’re having a crisis,” Paxton said. “I’ve always been one who loves communicating with people and help calm them down.”

“We’re trying to reach out to people who maybe never thought of working at 911,” Inman added. “When I started working at 911 I didn’t know anything about it. We just want folks to know this is a legitimate career. You may have the skill set to come to do this.”

The department is also trying to raise starting salaries.

“They’ve improved dramatically over the last two years,” Inman pointed out. “A couple of years ago we were paying just over $15 per hour as a starting salary and now we’re at almost $20. We understand that we’re never going to compete with the private sector when it comes to money. But the benefits that the city offers are fantastic and this is the kind of job that if it gets in your blood you will make a career out of it.”

But not everyone is cut out for this type of high-stress job. The 911 center has a quiet room, a place to sleep, a workout area and a kitchen because the hours can be long and the turnover rate is high.

“Most of the calls we take here are not the high adventure or really scary-type calls,” Inman explained. “They’re parking complaints or disturbances and that type of thing. But once you take that first really difficult call you may realize that this is not something everybody can do. One of those moments is when you take that first call that involves a child. For all of us that is the most difficult call to take. We try to train out the human emotional element of what we do because we are focused on efficiency. It’s getting people’s information and getting them help as quickly as we can. But when you deal with that raw anguish, even though you’re not at the scene, it tests you in ways that very few other jobs do.”

That challenge did not dissuade Shannen Paxton from her interest in becoming a dispatcher.

“Having that responsibility is a big deal, but I think being able to take that responsibility and make a difference is really exciting,” she said. “It is unknown territory but I know there’s training all along the way so I know I’m not going to be alone.”

The department can have a dispatch staff of up to 84 people, and currently, they’re 19 positions short. The job postings will be available at springfieldmo.gov/jobs starting Friday, March 3. The job title is 911 Telecommunicator.

