Trade jobs around Springfield still feeling the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -A preliminary report from the federal government puts Springfield’s unemployment rate at less than two percent. That’s well below what’s considered full employment in our economy.

So, we wanted to know how trade businesses have been doing with hiring, and we found that it’s an interesting difference specific companies have had.

We spoke with a roofing company and a pest control company. While they have your home covered from top to bottom, maintaining that coverage has been a struggle for one of them.

Jamie Garrison has been in the roofing business for 15 years, owning his own business, Garrison Roofing in Springfield, for two of those years. Garrison says after the pandemic, more people wanted to work outside, but the issue for him is finding the best fit for his team.

“I don’t want to generate the wrong people to fill my employment roles,” said Garrison. “I need to let things fall into place. If they want to work for me, and they want to work with me, they can be part of the team.”

Companies like Bug Zero in Springfield say the pandemic drove more people to apply for outdoor work.

“Social distancing was built in for us,” said Jordan Hicks with Bug Zero. “We’re serving people’s exteriors of the home. And during COVID, if, if they didn’t want us in our home, we would absolutely make that happen. During COVID, everyone spent a lot of time outdoors, right, and our job is perfect for that. So getting in the outdoors, people may have not thought about it before, but now more people are wanting to do that.”

Garrison says while he’s doing more because he can’t find people to fill 25% of his workforce, he has faith in his team.

“One day at a time, you don’t get overwhelmed,” said Garrison. “It is what it is, you just make the best of it. Just like the previous business owners that stepped foot in the industry before me, you have to start out somewhere you have to make some sacrifices, but you also have to make time for yourself and for your family.”

Garrison gave us one example of hiring the wrong person. About a year ago, he hired someone who stole all the tools after one day on the job.

