101 Awards honor Chiefs trio, other NFL stars

Buffalo Bills linebacker Matt Milano (58) tackles Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco...
Buffalo Bills linebacker Matt Milano (58) tackles Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco (10) during an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Peter Aiken)(Peter Aiken | AP)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 8:35 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Two weekends after securing another Super Bowl title, Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Chris Jones and running back Isiah Pacheco were in attendance at the NFL 101 Awards to receive some more hardware.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was not in attendance Saturday night at the Westin hotel, but he was named the 2022 AFC Offensive Player of the Year. It was the second time Mahomes was honored at the 101 Awards after taking home the same award in 2018 following his first season as the Chiefs starting quarterback.

Jones was named the AFC Defensive Player of the Year following a season that saw him tally 15.5 sacks.

“This is simply an honor,” Jones said. “I’m super grateful.”

Pacheco was named the Mack Lee Hill Award Winner as the top rookie for the Chiefs.

“Incredible year. It’s been long, but it’s been worth it,” Pacheco said.

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts was in attendance, accepting the award as the NFC Offensive Player of the Year. New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll and former Chiefs assistant and now Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson was were named NFC and AFC Coaches of the Year.

Watch the full 101 Awards press conference here:

WATCH LIVE

Chiefs DE Chris Jones, other NFL stars speak at NFL 101 Awards.

Posted by KCTV5 News Kansas City on Saturday, February 25, 2023

