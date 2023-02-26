Blues trade Ivan Barbashev for Zach Dean from Vegas

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The St. Louis Blues announced on Sunday that they have traded forward Ivan Barbashev for Zach Dean, a forward from Vegas Golden Knights.

Dean has dressed in 38 games for the QMJHL’s Gatineau Olympiques in Canada. He has spent the past four seasons with the Olympics, where in the 2019-2020 season, he was named to the QMJHL All-Rookie Team.

Barbashev was drafted by the Blues in the 2014 NHL Entry Draft. In his seven seasons with the Blues, he recorded 178 points.

