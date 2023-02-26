Branson Police Department increases police presence for motorcycle club gathering

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - Several officers surrounded a hotel on the Branson Strip. But it wasn’t for an active situation.

They patrolled around the Comfort Inn and Suites off Gretna Road. The officers included those from the Branson Police Department, Taney County Sheriff’s Office, and SWAT.

When we went there, the entrance to the hotel parking lot was set up like a checkpoint. As we drove into the parking lot, we were stopped by a fully armed officer. When we asked Branson P.D. what for, a spokesperson said police were aware of a large motorcycle gathering.

The spokesperson would not confirm that the activity at the hotel is related to the gathering. The spokesperson said officers were recovering a stolen car and that it’s normal police activity.

In a statement, Branson police said that for standard practice for region-wide events, the police department reached out to area agency partners to help assist.

