Child injured after getting foot caught in escalator at Branson Convention Center

(KY3)
By Chris Six
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 5:07 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - An 11-year-old boy has been taken to the hospital after his foot got stuck in an escalator.

According to the Branson Police Department, the incident happened around 2:20 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

Police say several bystanders, including a nurse and a doctor, assisted and hit the emergency stop button. First responders provided care until ambulance crews arrived.

The child was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Branson Police have increased presence for motorcycle gathering.
Branson Police Department increases police presence for motorcycle club gathering
Our First Alert Weather Day is for you to make sure you're ready for strong to severe t-storms...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Severe t-storms tonight before a dry & mild Monday
John Schneider announced his wife's death in a Facebook post Wednesday.
Wife of ‘Dukes of Hazzard’ star John Schneider dead at 53
Sheriff Arnott responds to claims about raiding homeless camps.
Greene County Sheriff Jim Arnott responds to claims over removing homeless camps
Arizona authorities say a pickup truck crashed into multiple cyclists, killing two of them...
Police: 2 dead, 11 cyclists hospitalized after being hit by pickup truck in Arizona

Latest News

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Severe t-storms tonight before we dry out & stay mild for Monday
Federal authorities charged Patricia “Tricia” Derges, 63, of Nixa with 20-count indictment.(KY3)
One jury trial and two sentencings, including a federal case, are scheduled for this week in the Ozarks
Dukes of Hazzard car crash
Historic “General Lee” Charger damaged in Taney County, Mo. crash
Severe Storm Resources/KY3
First Alert Weather Resources