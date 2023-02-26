Child injured after getting foot caught in escalator at Branson Convention Center

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - An 11-year-old boy has been taken to the hospital after his foot got stuck in an escalator.

According to the Branson Police Department, the incident happened around 2:20 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

Police say several bystanders, including a nurse and a doctor, assisted and hit the emergency stop button. First responders provided care until ambulance crews arrived.

The child was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

