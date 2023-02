NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - The city of Nixa held its annual indoor garage sale on Saturday.

Bargain hunters could find books, games, jewelry, and just about anything else you can think.

City leaders say they put the sale to allow people to clean out their homes in the cooler weather.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.