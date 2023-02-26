CITY SC wins first MLS match against Austin FC

By Kalie Strain
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 8:13 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis CITY SC won their first MLS game on Saturday against Austin FC. The game kicked off at 7:30 p.m. in Austin, Texas.

The first goal of the match, and the first goal of CITY SC history, went to Tim Parker in the first half of the game. Parker scored off of a corner kick from Eduard Löwen.

Austin FC came back right before halftime to score at minute 49, with five minutes added to the first half.

Austin FC scored again at minute 72 to take the lead.

The back and forth continued with a goal by CITY SC’s Jared Stroud to tie the game 2-2.

João Klauss gave CITY SC a lead with a goal.

This story will be updated as the game progresses.

