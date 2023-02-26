Divers assist in cleanup of waterway at Bennet Springs State Park

By KY3 Staff
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 6:57 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LACLEDE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Divers Laclede County assisted with conservation efforts on Saturday at Bennett Spring State Park.

More than 100 volunteers, from divers to fly fishermen, took to the stream to help clear out trash from in the water and on the banks. They traveled more than two miles down the river.

The organizer says they were specifically on the lookout for monofilament that can be harmful to a species of salamander. The species is endangered.

”(The) Hellbender is the main focus of the event,” said Sherri Mills of Diver’s Oasis. “Trying to keep the waterway free of that monofilament. They get tangled up in it. It’s causing deformities. They’re losing limbs. It affects the crawdads, which are part of the precious ecosystem. So we thought, what can we do? We don’t have an ocean to save right here. So we have to start with our natural resources.”

Wonders of Wildlife, a local boy scout troop, and several other groups also assisted. And they did all this just in time for catch-and-release trout season to start on Wednesday.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate skeletal remains found in Branson, Mo.
Police investigate skeletal remains found in Branson, Mo.
Police are investigating a crash into a Springfield business.
Driver crashes into Springfield business
Man swipes package on Super Bowl Sunday
CATCH-A-CROOK: Do you recognize this Springfield porch pirate?
Attorneys general from Arkansas, Missouri, and 21 other states filed lawsuits against the Biden...
Arkansas, Missouri attorneys general file lawsuit against Biden Administration over clean water rule
Prosecutors charged Daniel James Fitzgerald with second-degree murder, abuse or neglect of a...
Benton County, Mo., man faces charges in death of 9-month-old

Latest News

Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri adds 3,600+ cases in its weekly report; Arkansas adds nearly 500 daily new cases
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Strong to severe thunderstorms possible late Sunday night
The city of Nixa held its annual indoor garage sale on Saturday.
City of Nixa, Mo., hosted annual indoor garage sale
City of Nixa, Mo., hosted annual indoor garage sale
The temperature of the Lake of the Ozarks was cold for the annual Polar Plunge.
Polar Plunge at Lake of the Ozarks raises $250,000