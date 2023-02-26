Divers assist in cleanup of waterway at Bennet Springs State Park

LACLEDE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Divers Laclede County assisted with conservation efforts on Saturday at Bennett Spring State Park.

More than 100 volunteers, from divers to fly fishermen, took to the stream to help clear out trash from in the water and on the banks. They traveled more than two miles down the river.

The organizer says they were specifically on the lookout for monofilament that can be harmful to a species of salamander. The species is endangered.

”(The) Hellbender is the main focus of the event,” said Sherri Mills of Diver’s Oasis. “Trying to keep the waterway free of that monofilament. They get tangled up in it. It’s causing deformities. They’re losing limbs. It affects the crawdads, which are part of the precious ecosystem. So we thought, what can we do? We don’t have an ocean to save right here. So we have to start with our natural resources.”

Wonders of Wildlife, a local boy scout troop, and several other groups also assisted. And they did all this just in time for catch-and-release trout season to start on Wednesday.

