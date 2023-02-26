Historic “General Lee” Charger damaged in Taney County, Mo. crash

TANEY COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - One of the most memorable cars in television was involved in a crash in Taney County Sunday.

According to the Western Taney County Fire Protection District, the crash happened on Historic 165 Highway around 1:30 p.m.

Two occupants in the car were evaluated and taken to the hospital. It is unknown if the occupants were named Bo and Luke Duke.

According to the post, this was one of the“General Lee” cars made for the TV show and the 2005 movie remake. There were 309 made for the show “The Dukes of Hazzard” and 26 made for the movie.

