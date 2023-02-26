NYC thieves stealing Apple headphones off victims’ heads

The noise-canceling devices currently retail for $549 a piece.
The noise-canceling devices currently retail for $549 a piece.(Apple via MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 11:24 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Listen up! At least 21 people in New York City have had their fancy Apple headphones stolen right off their heads by a roving team of moped-riding bandits, police say.

The thefts started on Jan. 28 and have typically involved four people on two mopeds riding up to victims from behind, snatching their Apple AirPods Max headphones and then speeding off. The noise-canceling devices currently retail for $549 a piece.

The sonic swipers have struck all over Manhattan, including one incident in Central Park, with victims ranging in age from 18 to 41, police said. The bulk of the thefts happened in mid-to-late afternoon. Five headphones were stolen on Feb. 8 and eight were taken on Feb. 18.

The thieves remain at large, and no arrests have been made.

Police this week released a photo of suspects riding mopeds and a video showing one of them getting off a moped carrying two AirPod Max headphones and walking into Washington Square Park.

Unlike AirPods and AirPods Pro, which are small and fit inside the ear, AirPods Max headphones rest over the ears and have an adjustable headband connecting the right and left sides.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Schneider announced his wife's death in a Facebook post Wednesday.
Wife of ‘Dukes of Hazzard’ star John Schneider dead at 53
Damaging winds expected
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Strong to severe storms expected tonight
Branson Police have increased presence for motorcycle gathering.
Branson Police Department increases police presence for motorcycle club gathering
Sheriff Arnott responds to claims about raiding homeless camps.
Greene County Sheriff Jim Arnott responds to claims over removing homeless camps
Arizona authorities say a pickup truck crashed into multiple cyclists, killing two of them...
Police: 2 dead, 11 cyclists hospitalized after being hit by pickup truck in Arizona

Latest News

Stockton Fatal Crash
Stockton man dies after incident at a Stockton Lake boat ramp
A California driver crashes into a Girl Scout stand.
DUI suspect crashes into Girl Scout cookie stand
Divers Laclede County assisted with conservation efforts on Saturday at Bennett Spring State...
Divers assist in cleanup of waterway at Bennett Spring State Park
A California driver crashes into a Girl Scout stand.
DUI suspect crashes into Girl Scout stand